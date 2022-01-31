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Canadian Jew Bernie Farber, Zionist Marxist communist Jewish propagandist and Community Leader and Activist
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73 views • January 31, 2022
More evidence jews are behind fake pandemic and are the true dividers and haters. COVID is part of a jewish monolithic world domination plot. Bernie M. Farber (born 1951)[1] is a writer, commentator, and the former chief executive officer of the Canadian Jewish Congress[2] and a social activist. He has testified before the Canadian courts as an expert witness on hate crime. The real haters are lying jews calling truckers racist NAZIs, jews always resort to these low tactics.
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