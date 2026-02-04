BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

THE ORIGIN STORY OF JESUS Part 74: The Story of Tammuz
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
131 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
37 views • 1 day ago

Jesus showed Ezekiel a group of women sitting next to the north gate of the temple in Jerusalem weeping for Tammuz. The Son of God called their actions a greater abomination than the 70 Kabbalistic elders worshiping Lucifer. Tammuz is supposed to be the son of Nimrod and Semiramis, who was murdered and rises from the dead each year after a forty-day period of mourning.

Alexander Hislop’s exposé of this Sumerian god and condemnation of Roman Catholicism for mixing paganism with Christianity did not make him popular. The worship of Tammuz was considered a greater sin because it featured a counterfeit conception and a fake resurrection. This heathen festival would later be named Lent by the Roman state church.

Many Christians are ignorant about the story of Tammuz, but they faithfully participate in the abominable practices of Easter and Christmas that have been accepted by the modern church. If God hates something, why should you embrace it?

Sermon Outline: https://www.eaec.org/sermons/2022/RLJ-1869.pdf

RLJ-1869 -- JULY 17, 2022

Our new website:

https://rljc-eaec.org/

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://rljc-eaec.org/weekly-webcast/

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://rljc-eaec.org/donations/



Keywords
godeasterjesuschristmassinchristianityjerusalemabominationresurrectiontempleworshipezekielson of godpaganismluciferroman catholicismnimrodsemiramistammuzmodern churchkabbalistic elderssumerian godheathen festivalroman state churchstory of tammuz
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Comments
Comments for this video have been disabled.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Natural Intelligence: The war on human resilience

Natural Intelligence: The war on human resilience

Ramon Tomey
Pentagon accelerates drone warfare revolution with $1.1B &#8220;Drone Dominance Program&#8221;

Pentagon accelerates drone warfare revolution with $1.1B “Drone Dominance Program”

Belle Carter
Norway votes to RETAIN monarchy despite royal scandals

Norway votes to RETAIN monarchy despite royal scandals

Kevin Hughes
Navigating the icy gauntlet: Essential strategies for safe winter driving

Navigating the icy gauntlet: Essential strategies for safe winter driving

Zoey Sky
Melinda Gates breaks silence on Bill Gates&#8217; Epstein ties: &#8220;Unbelievable sadness&#8221; amid explosive allegations

Melinda Gates breaks silence on Bill Gates’ Epstein ties: “Unbelievable sadness” amid explosive allegations

Patrick Lewis
Chinese &#8220;smart vapes&#8221; exposed as Trojan horses for CCP espionage and cartel cash

Chinese “smart vapes” exposed as Trojan horses for CCP espionage and cartel cash

Lance D Johnson
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy