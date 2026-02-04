THE ORIGIN STORY OF JESUS Part 74: The Story of Tammuz

Jesus showed Ezekiel a group of women sitting next to the north gate of the temple in Jerusalem weeping for Tammuz. The Son of God called their actions a greater abomination than the 70 Kabbalistic elders worshiping Lucifer. Tammuz is supposed to be the son of Nimrod and Semiramis, who was murdered and rises from the dead each year after a forty-day period of mourning.

Alexander Hislop’s exposé of this Sumerian god and condemnation of Roman Catholicism for mixing paganism with Christianity did not make him popular. The worship of Tammuz was considered a greater sin because it featured a counterfeit conception and a fake resurrection. This heathen festival would later be named Lent by the Roman state church.

Many Christians are ignorant about the story of Tammuz, but they faithfully participate in the abominable practices of Easter and Christmas that have been accepted by the modern church. If God hates something, why should you embrace it?

Sermon Outline: https://www.eaec.org/sermons/2022/RLJ-1869.pdf

RLJ-1869 -- JULY 17, 2022

Our new website:

https://rljc-eaec.org/

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://rljc-eaec.org/weekly-webcast/

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://rljc-eaec.org/donations/







