Impact of Technocracy on Digital Currencies and AI, an interview with Aaron Day

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Stay informed on current events, visit www.naturalnews.com
Digital currencies and AI are being reshaped behind the scenes. What looks like government efficiency or crypto innovation may actually be programmable money, tokenized assets, and centralized control over everything you own. The Clarity Act could take your house, stocks, and savings into a trackable digital grid. Don’t judge by surface promises. Watch the full interview for the real picture.
#DigitalCurrencies #AI #Tokenization #Technocracy #WatchNow
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
4:51End Screen