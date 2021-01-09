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UK Totalitarianism, Vaccines & Effects, & Latest State Of Emergency In London
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195 views • January 09, 2021
The Sons of Liberty's health and wellness expert Kate Shemirani and Dr. Kevin Corbett join me live from the United Kingdom to discuss the latest developments there with the latest state of emergency in London and the latest on the vaccine rollout there, as well as the effects it's having on the population.
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/uk-totalitarianism-vaccines-effects-latest-state-of-emergency-in-london/
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/uk-totalitarianism-vaccines-effects-latest-state-of-emergency-in-london/
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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