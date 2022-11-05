WHAT A VIEWER HAD TO SAY

Create New Account
SERVANT SONG
Published 19 days ago

Voice presents two stories which a viewer recently sent in, illustrating quite vividly what stepping out in faith and leaving it all to follow Jesus is like. These Christian illustrated stories really put into perspective the teachings of Jesus and how they relate to the world around us. Many of us wish to be restored to Eden, the paradise which existed before we were cursed to work "by the sweat of our brow". But, are we willing to do what it takes to get back there? This is a truly insightful watch, one of the best videos for inspiration to follow Jesus out there! Put your faith into perspective with the bigger picture.


