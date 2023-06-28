X22 REPORT Ep. 3103a - Countries Backing Out Of Green New Deal, World Recession Fear Increases News

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3103a - June 27, 2023
Countries Backing Out Of Green New Deal, World Recession Fear Increases News
Countries are beginning to back track on the green new deal, they are realizing it will not benefit the people, it will hurt them. NY is pushing their agenda to remove gas oven this will fail. Green energy has barely made a dent against fossil fuels.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
