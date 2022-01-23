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David Icke – Common Law – They've Been Hiding This From You For Centuries
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234 views • January 23, 2022
In this video David Icke points out that Common Law – the law of the land, the law of the living man and living woman – is the highest Law on Earth.
Then he goes on to explain Statutory Law, the law of contracts, trade and business, also known as Maritime Law and the Law of the Sea. This video is both educational and very eye-opening. Once you learn the difference, you have a great tool to use against governments and businesses trading on your ficticious PERSON NAME. Registering with the International Common Law Court is a first step to take your ficticious NAME back into your ownership.
Then he goes on to explain Statutory Law, the law of contracts, trade and business, also known as Maritime Law and the Law of the Sea. This video is both educational and very eye-opening. Once you learn the difference, you have a great tool to use against governments and businesses trading on your ficticious PERSON NAME. Registering with the International Common Law Court is a first step to take your ficticious NAME back into your ownership.
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