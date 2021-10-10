REPORT 268 | ELANA FREELAND: THE AGE OF TRANSHUMANISM CALLS FORTH TRUE HUMAN CONSCIOUSNESS

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Exclusive: The Great Secret Key to Ending the Rise of Techno-Dystopia & Negative AI & Securing Human Sovereignty & Power Forever
Insightful and reflective conversation with Elana Freeland on the subjects covered in her new book, transhumanism, geoengineering, and synthetic biology contextualized within the current COVID-5G landscape and the electron microscopy & spectroscopy discoveries of nano graphene oxide, nanobots, and parasites in the COVID vaccines.
Elana shares some of her knowledge on the 30-year geoengineering projects which have been infecting our atmosphere, soil, water, lungs and blood with nanoparticulates of various kinds, and included nano graphene from coal ash, self-assembling and swarming nanobots, nanometallics and plasma and touches on the synthetic biology or manufactured “inorganic-organic life forms” we have all been non-consensually infected with and how, in their quest to transform our human and organically evolving Earth are seeking to build an edifice of AI with its own consciousness.
Examining consciousness, free will, spirituality and human intelligence she offers her thoughts on what we as humans still have in our hold, and how we can step forward in this techno-dystopic-age of unconsented transhumanism and hubristic digitizing of humans by powerful psychopathic technocrats to roll back this juggernaut of totalitarian full-spectrum dominance by examining the landscape, gaining knowledge, understanding what is happening and what is at stake (nothing less than the future of humanity), recognizing we are on a battlefield, despite our wishes, and choosing our stance, our steps forward, our path: this is no time for neutrality, she says, this is like 1930s Germany, you have to pick your side and take up your fight.
The great secret, however, she says is in our grasp, it is that moment of intent, when you have understood the situation and made up your mind, when you have chosen your own particular path—your own small part to play in this mammoth interpay of forces, light and dark—and given your all to this intent, that moment when you are poised to fill your intention.
Spiritual forces and realms will come into play, she assures us, our inevitable connection with the larger spiritual world will ease power and strength in our lives as we step forward to fill our intentions with positive action, the universe will move with us.
Reassuring in that perspective, this is a conversation that tells us ultimately that despite the great darkness of the moment—as people perish in the thousands and fall to terrible injury with these injections filled with blood-clotting poisons and parasites, while being lulled into deceptive trust of their double-dealing governments through media propaganda and ruthless betrayal of the public trust—all is not lost; as humans with mind and free will we have infinite power, we need to step back and think this through and regroup is all. Make up our minds to speak out, to whistleblow, to write, to rally, to assemble, to gather, to convene, to create art or writing or music, to send letters or memos, to express ourselves—and go for it. Entire future generations of humanity depend on our intentions and our actions.
LINKS FOR MORE:
To Preorder Elana's book, please do so through this book store: https://rudolfsteinerbookstore.com/product/geoengineered-transhumanism/.
Elana's Books: Chemtrails, HAARP, and the Full Spectrum Dominance of Planet Earth (2014)
Under An Ionized Sky: From Chemtrails to Space Fence Lockdown (2018)
Geoengineered Transhumanism: How the Environment Has Been Weaponized by Chemicals, Electromagnetics, & Nanotechnology for Synthetic Biology (August 2021)
Sub Rosa America: A Deep State History series, 2nd Ed. 2018
Elana's Website: elanafreeland.com
Elana's Latest Interviews:
September 18, 2021, Judith Kwoba on Night Flight, https://odysee.com/@Nightflight:7/zoom_0ef:2
September 24, 2021, Dark Journalist, “AI Transhumanism: Rise of Synthetic Biology,”ttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uPSdyf6jtcs
Upcoming interview with Elana Freeland:
ELANA FREELAND Tuesday 6 PM Est. Pyramid One World Radio
OCTOBER 12th/http://pyramidone.wixsie.com/pyramidoneradio
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