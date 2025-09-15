Astrology & Predictions - USA - Fall 2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Batten down the hatches, TURBULENCE warning ahead! Be ready! Chess pieces being placed?
Using Mundane Astrology and the Libra 2025 Ingress, we'll take a look at what Astrology has to say about what might happen in the USA between September 22 and December 20th, 2025. Bulletpoint summary provided.
**SUMMARY** 00:01:15:00
Chart Overview 00:19:21:20
1st House 00:24:11:09
2nd House 00:37:20:12
3rd House 01:01:34:21
4th House 01:20:12:04
5th House 01:30:16:20
6th House 01:42:31:11
7th House 01:51:11:03
8th House 02:08:24:10
9th House 02:20:11:16
10th House 02:30:56:23
11th House 02:49:42:18
12th House 02:59:48:18
JD Vance (Wikipedia)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/JD_Vance
BRICS
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/BRICS
Kent State Massacre
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kent_State_shootings
US Debt Clock
Brighteon Affiliate Link
https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=7789271.67117a&utm_source=refersion&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=7789271.67117a
