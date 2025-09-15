BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Astrology & Predictions - USA - Fall 2025
Batten down the hatches, TURBULENCE warning ahead! Be ready! Chess pieces being placed?


Using Mundane Astrology and the Libra 2025 Ingress, we'll take a look at what Astrology has to say about what might happen in the USA between September 22 and December 20th, 2025. Bulletpoint summary provided.


#fruitcakeastrologer #mundane2025 #predictionsusa #fall2025 #libraingress


**SUMMARY** 00:01:15:00

Chart Overview 00:19:21:20

1st House 00:24:11:09

2nd House 00:37:20:12

3rd House 01:01:34:21

4th House 01:20:12:04

5th House 01:30:16:20

6th House 01:42:31:11

7th House 01:51:11:03

8th House 02:08:24:10

9th House 02:20:11:16

10th House 02:30:56:23

11th House 02:49:42:18

12th House 02:59:48:18


JD Vance (Wikipedia)

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/JD_Vance


BRICS

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/BRICS


Kent State Massacre

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kent_State_shootings


US Debt Clock

https://usdebtclock.org/


Brighteon Affiliate Link

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=7789271.67117a&utm_source=refersion&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=7789271.67117a


BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/XgZZE3Amppsi/


TELEGRAM: t.me/fruitcakeastrologer_official


BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fruitcakeastrologer


RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/fruitcakeastrologer


Website: https://AstroSvs.com


astrology2025fallpredictionslibramundaneingressfruitcakeastrologer
