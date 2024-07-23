BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Elon Musk Shares AI Fashion Show with Global Leaders!
9 months ago

Elon Musk Shares AI Fashion Show with Global Leaders.

This was post on his X.

On Sunday, July 22nd, Elon Musk took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share a bizarre AI-generated fashion show featuring prominent US politicians and world leaders. Musk showcased an AI-created video with himself and figures like the Pope, Mark Zuckerberg, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Donald Trump, Kim Jong Un, Barack Obama, PM Narendra Modi of India and others in outlandish scenarios: Zuckerberg as a reptilian figure, Biden in a wheelchair, Harris in a tropical coconut top, and Trump in a fashionista's prison jumpsuit. Bill Gates at the end holding a board showing "Blue Screen of Death". Referring to the recent Microsoft global outage from Crowdstrike when many found the Blue Screen. Caption, "High time for an AI fashion show".


