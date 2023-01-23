Petro-dollar demise hastens the Great Reset. *WARNING: contains graphic image

With the breakdown of the Petro-dollar status, we see the moves towards the Great Reset kick into turbo. In the 4 days following the announcement by Mohammed al-Jadaan, a flurry of activity can be seen. The beginning of the end of freedom for American has never been more palpable. Immense suffering is coming for the American people and people will get angry at the ruling, so-called “elite”. These jackals will not relinquish the powers they have usurped. I am of the opinion, that they must expedite the Great Reset before some of that power might be taken back. The games have begun and the circus has come to town.