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Empowering Patients & Doctors to Rise Together and Compete in a Direct Value Payment Exchange
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20 views • February 19, 2022
Jared J. Wallen MD MBA - Direct Care Urologist & Fierce Patient Advocate
youandwee.com
A recent study on the new law prohibiting hospitals from hiding prices revealed that patients actually get better pricing than the insurance companies. This might be surprising to some, but based on the economies of scale and the MarkUP/Discount Game that hospitals and insurance companies play, insurers who have a lot of patients to bring to a hospital should be incentivized to get, and offer, discount pricing. Yet, it turns out this isn’t the case. Why?
And why do some patients still struggle to get affordable cash prices, despite this study saying they do better than bulk purchasers?
On the flip side, many doctors complain that hospital (and insurer) interference hinders how they practice medicine, yet too few take the plunge into the independent market – which would afford them more flexibility and better payment from cash transactions.
Dr. Wallen of YOU & WEE Direct Care Urology took the plunge and began seeking patients directly – promoting competitive, price shopping. He’s also working to educate both patients and providers on how to shop on price and quality. Wallen is the sole owner of the Self-Directed Medical Education series and works to empower and educate patients to become savvy, medical care consumers; empowering them to save money and get the highest quality care in the marketplace. (And they’ll never end up having to ‘fight the system.’)
See how a young entrepreneurial surgeon from humble Midwest origins is quietly becoming a major player in the independent, cash specialty market. And find out why he thinks the best way to restore the “Holy Grail” of medicine - the patient-physician relationship - is for Patients and Healers to stand together; to rise up against the corrupt, pay-for-play corporate behemoths before they wipe out whatever good remains in healthcare.
Be sure to check out our upcoming Guests: https://www.your-mp.com/webinars
Connect with ALL our past Guests: https://www.your-mp.com/continuing-the-conversation
youandwee.com
A recent study on the new law prohibiting hospitals from hiding prices revealed that patients actually get better pricing than the insurance companies. This might be surprising to some, but based on the economies of scale and the MarkUP/Discount Game that hospitals and insurance companies play, insurers who have a lot of patients to bring to a hospital should be incentivized to get, and offer, discount pricing. Yet, it turns out this isn’t the case. Why?
And why do some patients still struggle to get affordable cash prices, despite this study saying they do better than bulk purchasers?
On the flip side, many doctors complain that hospital (and insurer) interference hinders how they practice medicine, yet too few take the plunge into the independent market – which would afford them more flexibility and better payment from cash transactions.
Dr. Wallen of YOU & WEE Direct Care Urology took the plunge and began seeking patients directly – promoting competitive, price shopping. He’s also working to educate both patients and providers on how to shop on price and quality. Wallen is the sole owner of the Self-Directed Medical Education series and works to empower and educate patients to become savvy, medical care consumers; empowering them to save money and get the highest quality care in the marketplace. (And they’ll never end up having to ‘fight the system.’)
See how a young entrepreneurial surgeon from humble Midwest origins is quietly becoming a major player in the independent, cash specialty market. And find out why he thinks the best way to restore the “Holy Grail” of medicine - the patient-physician relationship - is for Patients and Healers to stand together; to rise up against the corrupt, pay-for-play corporate behemoths before they wipe out whatever good remains in healthcare.
Be sure to check out our upcoming Guests: https://www.your-mp.com/webinars
Connect with ALL our past Guests: https://www.your-mp.com/continuing-the-conversation
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