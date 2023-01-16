Death of a Prince: Remembering Cardinal George Pell

John-Henry Westen sits down with Cardinal Pell’s lifelong friend, John Macauley, for a never-before-seen insightful and heartfelt tribute to this Catholic giant and pillar of orthodoxy. Cardinal Pell was famously – and unjustly – convicted in 2018 of sex abuse in an empty attempt by radical pro-LGBT ideologues to damage the great Prince of the Church.





FAITH-BASED FINANCIAL INVESTING IS HERE! CHECK IT OUT! https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round FIGHT FOR THE CULTURE OF LIFE ASAP! https://give.lifesitenews.com SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/ Follow us on social media: LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

