Russia Shelled the Biggest Nuclear Power Plant in Europe Twice in a Day

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https://gnews.org/post/p15lgb391
08/06/2022 BBC News: Ukraine’s President Zelensky said Russian forces shelled the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which is the biggest one in Europe, twice in a day. He accused this is the balant terror attack. The Ukrainian officials also US officials saying that the Russians have essentially turned this nuclear site into a military base to attack Ukraine