'Next, We’ll Hunt Them on Land': Trump Hints at New Phase of US Operations After Strikes Off Venezuela
50 views • 23 hours ago

Trump Hints at New Phase of U.S. Operations After Strikes Off Venezuela: “Next, We’ll Hunt Them on Land”

U.S. forces struck another vessel allegedly carrying illegal drugs off the coast of Venezuela on Saturday evening, U.S. President Donald Trump announced Sunday.

Speaking at Naval Station Norfolk, Trump said Washington’s "campaign against maritime trafficking is forcing cartels to change tactics."


"In recent weeks, the Navy has supported our mission to blow the cartel terrorists the hell out of the water ... we did another one last night. Now we just can't find any," Trump said. "They're not coming in by sea anymore, so now we'll have to start looking about the land because they'll be forced to go by land."

It was not immediately clear whether Trump was referring to a strike announced Friday by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, but his remarks signal a possible escalation of U.S. operations from maritime to land-based targets in and around Venezuela.

Adding:  French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu has resigned — AFP

🐻This happened a little over 12 hours after members of his new Cabinet were officially announced

