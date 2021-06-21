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Dick Morris: A pandemic 10 years in the making
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191 views • June 21, 2021
Longtime presidential political strategist Dick Morris goes off on China and the hand it had in beginning the worldwide pandemic, plus how the United States' own 'mad scientists' helped it happen. - via Dick Morris Democracy
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