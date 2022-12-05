Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Dr. Heather Gessling: NEW Vax BABIES In The Womb; Pfizer Hucksters Injecting RSV Vaxx In Expecting Moms
30 views
channel image
Leona Wind
Published Yesterday |

Are you ready for the next Pfizer doom shot? Because it’s coming down the pipeline fast. The excuse this time is RSV, which at least is a disease worth actually worrying about. Unlike Covid, RSV can actually kill children. But Pfizer is exploiting this fear to try and push another shot onto expecting mothers. They’re promoting a new study claiming that if women get an RSV shot while pregnant, it will protect their newborn babies.

What Will You Do When The Lights Go Out? Protection for your family and livelihood that actually WORKS!! Go to

Keywords
trumpalex jonesrussiavaccinebidenputinukraine2024faucipfizerklaus schwabstew petersdr jane rudydr heather gessling

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket