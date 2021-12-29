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CCR Weekly #1 - Reaping And Sowing
Course Correction Radio
Course Correction Radio
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https://www.spreaker.com/user/14814071/ccr-weekly-1-spreaker_1
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https://youtube.com/channel/UCVtm-lSiR7MWVWrctOWikSA

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Weekend NEWS Bulletin

https://www.theblaze.com/news/white-house-boots-media-out-of-oval-office-without-allowing-u-s-journalists-ask-questions

https://www.theblaze.com/news/ginsberg-quote-aclu-abortion-trans

https://www.foxnews.com/us/minnesota-public-schools-role-play-gay-trans-sex-education

Disneyland Recovering From Massive Attendance Decline in 2020 https://link.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/disneyland-recovering-from-massive-attendance-decline-in-2020_4016118.html?utm_source=appan2028170

Download our app to read more at https://ept.ms/DownloadApp

24 Chinese Fighter Jets Enter Taiwan’s Air Defense Identification Zone in 1 Day https://link.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/24-chinese-fighter-jets-enter-taiwans-air-defense-identification-zone-in-1-day_4012875.html?utm_source=appan2028170

Download our app to read more at https://ept.ms/DownloadApp

https://www.theblaze.com/news/multiple-house-republicans-back-bill-to-prohibit-federal-vaccine-mandates

https://www.theblaze.com/news/haunted-house-boy-stabbed-cleveland

https://www.theblaze.com/news/education-secretary-miguel-cardona-supports-covid-19-vaccine-mandates-for-students

https://reformationcharlotte.org/2021/09/21/tucker-carlson-exposes-satanism-powerpoint-presentation-for-military-vaccine-program/

https://www.rt.com/usa/535774-texas-migrant-camp-cleared/

https://www.rt.com/uk/535780-prince-andrew-served-lawsuit-epstein/

https://www.rt.com/news/535760-la-palma-towns-evacuated-volcano/

https://www.rt.com/usa/535645-fda-blow-dart-vaccine-veritas/

The APOSTATE Report 09/26/2021

https://reformationcharlotte.org/2021/09/24/amid-growing-frustration-among-laypeople-sbc-leadership-finally-call-on-ed-litton-to-resign/

AD Robles On Ed Litton Apologizing For Being To Smart:



‘Tax The Rich’: What Does The Bible Say?!

Article Referenced: https://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/bill-maher-aoc-tax-the-rich-dress

Scripture References:

Exodus 30:11-16

Acts 10:34

Job 34:19

All Scripture References KJV
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