© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CCR Weekly #1 - Reaping And Sowing
Follow
0
Share
Report
0 view • December 29, 2021
Source:
https://www.spreaker.com/user/14814071/ccr-weekly-1-spreaker_1
***SUBSCRIBE TO COIRSE CORRECTION TV***
https://youtube.com/channel/UCVtm-lSiR7MWVWrctOWikSA
Video clips of the shoe will be uploaded there
Weekend NEWS Bulletin
https://www.theblaze.com/news/white-house-boots-media-out-of-oval-office-without-allowing-u-s-journalists-ask-questions
https://www.theblaze.com/news/ginsberg-quote-aclu-abortion-trans
https://www.foxnews.com/us/minnesota-public-schools-role-play-gay-trans-sex-education
Disneyland Recovering From Massive Attendance Decline in 2020 https://link.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/disneyland-recovering-from-massive-attendance-decline-in-2020_4016118.html?utm_source=appan2028170
Download our app to read more at https://ept.ms/DownloadApp
24 Chinese Fighter Jets Enter Taiwan’s Air Defense Identification Zone in 1 Day https://link.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/24-chinese-fighter-jets-enter-taiwans-air-defense-identification-zone-in-1-day_4012875.html?utm_source=appan2028170
Download our app to read more at https://ept.ms/DownloadApp
https://www.theblaze.com/news/multiple-house-republicans-back-bill-to-prohibit-federal-vaccine-mandates
https://www.theblaze.com/news/haunted-house-boy-stabbed-cleveland
https://www.theblaze.com/news/education-secretary-miguel-cardona-supports-covid-19-vaccine-mandates-for-students
https://reformationcharlotte.org/2021/09/21/tucker-carlson-exposes-satanism-powerpoint-presentation-for-military-vaccine-program/
https://www.rt.com/usa/535774-texas-migrant-camp-cleared/
https://www.rt.com/uk/535780-prince-andrew-served-lawsuit-epstein/
https://www.rt.com/news/535760-la-palma-towns-evacuated-volcano/
https://www.rt.com/usa/535645-fda-blow-dart-vaccine-veritas/
The APOSTATE Report 09/26/2021
https://reformationcharlotte.org/2021/09/24/amid-growing-frustration-among-laypeople-sbc-leadership-finally-call-on-ed-litton-to-resign/
AD Robles On Ed Litton Apologizing For Being To Smart:
‘Tax The Rich’: What Does The Bible Say?!
Article Referenced: https://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/bill-maher-aoc-tax-the-rich-dress
Scripture References:
Exodus 30:11-16
Acts 10:34
Job 34:19
All Scripture References KJV
https://www.spreaker.com/user/14814071/ccr-weekly-1-spreaker_1
***SUBSCRIBE TO COIRSE CORRECTION TV***
https://youtube.com/channel/UCVtm-lSiR7MWVWrctOWikSA
Video clips of the shoe will be uploaded there
Weekend NEWS Bulletin
https://www.theblaze.com/news/white-house-boots-media-out-of-oval-office-without-allowing-u-s-journalists-ask-questions
https://www.theblaze.com/news/ginsberg-quote-aclu-abortion-trans
https://www.foxnews.com/us/minnesota-public-schools-role-play-gay-trans-sex-education
Disneyland Recovering From Massive Attendance Decline in 2020 https://link.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/disneyland-recovering-from-massive-attendance-decline-in-2020_4016118.html?utm_source=appan2028170
Download our app to read more at https://ept.ms/DownloadApp
24 Chinese Fighter Jets Enter Taiwan’s Air Defense Identification Zone in 1 Day https://link.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/24-chinese-fighter-jets-enter-taiwans-air-defense-identification-zone-in-1-day_4012875.html?utm_source=appan2028170
Download our app to read more at https://ept.ms/DownloadApp
https://www.theblaze.com/news/multiple-house-republicans-back-bill-to-prohibit-federal-vaccine-mandates
https://www.theblaze.com/news/haunted-house-boy-stabbed-cleveland
https://www.theblaze.com/news/education-secretary-miguel-cardona-supports-covid-19-vaccine-mandates-for-students
https://reformationcharlotte.org/2021/09/21/tucker-carlson-exposes-satanism-powerpoint-presentation-for-military-vaccine-program/
https://www.rt.com/usa/535774-texas-migrant-camp-cleared/
https://www.rt.com/uk/535780-prince-andrew-served-lawsuit-epstein/
https://www.rt.com/news/535760-la-palma-towns-evacuated-volcano/
https://www.rt.com/usa/535645-fda-blow-dart-vaccine-veritas/
The APOSTATE Report 09/26/2021
https://reformationcharlotte.org/2021/09/24/amid-growing-frustration-among-laypeople-sbc-leadership-finally-call-on-ed-litton-to-resign/
AD Robles On Ed Litton Apologizing For Being To Smart:
‘Tax The Rich’: What Does The Bible Say?!
Article Referenced: https://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/bill-maher-aoc-tax-the-rich-dress
Scripture References:
Exodus 30:11-16
Acts 10:34
Job 34:19
All Scripture References KJV
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.