Disabled Stray Cat Holding Its Forelimbs High, Just Trying To Survive

Caring Animal Shelter





Oct 13, 2023





Fu Bao's forelimb was broken when he was very young😿

It's been more than two years since rescuers rescued Fubao after meeting him on the street🏠

He went to the hospital many times for treatment to help Fubao recover

He has changed a lot💖





