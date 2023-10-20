Create New Account
Disabled Stray Cat Holding Its Forelimbs High, Just Trying To Survive
channel image
High Hopes
2869 Subscribers
77 views
Published 20 hours ago

Caring Animal Shelter


Oct 13, 2023


Fu Bao's forelimb was broken when he was very young😿

It's been more than two years since rescuers rescued Fubao after meeting him on the street🏠

He went to the hospital many times for treatment to help Fubao recover

He has changed a lot💖


Thank you all for watching my video,

Like, forward, comment,

Let more people pay attention to stray animals🙏🙏

I regularly share stories about rescuing stray dogs,

Please don't abandon your pets.

Thank you for your encouragement and support💖💖💖

https://reurl.cc/OvWG2r

#rescuecat #straycat #rescue #animalrescue


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a_IyPPUqbY8

Keywords
disabledstreetcatrescuestraycaring animal shelterforelimbsfu bao

logo

