Disabled Stray Cat Holding Its Forelimbs High, Just Trying To Survive

Caring Animal Shelter
Oct 13, 2023
Fu Bao's forelimb was broken when he was very young😿
It's been more than two years since rescuers rescued Fubao after meeting him on the street🏠
He went to the hospital many times for treatment to help Fubao recover
He has changed a lot💖
Thank you all for watching my video,

Let more people pay attention to stray animals🙏🙏
I regularly share stories about rescuing stray dogs,
Please don't abandon your pets.
Thank you for your encouragement and support💖💖💖
