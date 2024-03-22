Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Does fat cause cancer? What is protein? with Prof. Bart Kay
channel image
DC Learning to Live
24 Subscribers
81 views
Published 21 hours ago

Speaking with Prof. Bart Kay on nutrition, one of the most qualified people in the world to speak on the subject. Today what is protein? where should we get it from? should we combine carbs? What about fats, and sugars together?


What happens when you combine fats and sugars, or oils and sugars?

How does it effect us, and what are the drivers of disease?


The only dietary enhancers Prof. Bart Kay endorses are Cerule products-

https://bkaynutrition.cerule.com/








#bartkay #carnivorediet #carnivorecommunity #carnivore #weightloss #cancer

Keywords
cancernutritionsciencefooddiabetesdiseasesupplementscarnivoreweight losssportsbuild musclesugarfatproteincarnivore dietfood industryseed oilsbart kaysport nutrition

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket