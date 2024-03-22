Does fat cause cancer? What is protein? with Prof. Bart Kay

Speaking with Prof. Bart Kay on nutrition, one of the most qualified people in the world to speak on the subject. Today what is protein? where should we get it from? should we combine carbs? What about fats, and sugars together?





What happens when you combine fats and sugars, or oils and sugars?

How does it effect us, and what are the drivers of disease?





The only dietary enhancers Prof. Bart Kay endorses are Cerule products-

https://bkaynutrition.cerule.com/





























#bartkay #carnivorediet #carnivorecommunity #carnivore #weightloss #cancer