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IS THE “SECOND WAVE” COMING FOR OUR KIDS?
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331 views • August 17, 2020
IS THE “SECOND WAVE” COMING FOR OUR KIDS?
As schools gear up for the fall season, a wave of reports suggesting a surge of coronavirus cases in ‘children’ has parents asking questions. The Highwire looks behind the shock headlines into these questionable study parameters, counting adults as ‘children’ and a miniscule risk of mortality for children from the CDC’s own numbers.
As schools gear up for the fall season, a wave of reports suggesting a surge of coronavirus cases in ‘children’ has parents asking questions. The Highwire looks behind the shock headlines into these questionable study parameters, counting adults as ‘children’ and a miniscule risk of mortality for children from the CDC’s own numbers.
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