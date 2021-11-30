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13-YEAR-OLD GIRL'S HEART STOPS AFTER COVID SHOT. RARE? NOT AS RARE AS IT USED TO BE.
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520 views • November 30, 2021
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Source: HealthImpactNews. Parents murdering there children out of stupidity. Almost more than I can stand. In this case a mother in Canada mourns her daughter's 13-year-old friend who did not want to take the COVID-19 shot, but finally gave in and took it as it was mandatory for her to continue participating in sports. Her heart stopped and now she is in critical condition.
Source: HealthImpactNews. Parents murdering there children out of stupidity. Almost more than I can stand. In this case a mother in Canada mourns her daughter's 13-year-old friend who did not want to take the COVID-19 shot, but finally gave in and took it as it was mandatory for her to continue participating in sports. Her heart stopped and now she is in critical condition.
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