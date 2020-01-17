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Boy Refuses To Dress As A Girrl...Mom Beats Him To Death
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62 views • January 17, 2020
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Another innocent, young underage child has been victimized by the LGBTQ agenda. A lesbian mother kills her own son after torturing him for refusing to dress like a girl. Has the community which calls for people to be tolerant of their lifestyle choices become the very monsters they claim to fear? David Zublick unseals the horrible truth in this special report!
Another innocent, young underage child has been victimized by the LGBTQ agenda. A lesbian mother kills her own son after torturing him for refusing to dress like a girl. Has the community which calls for people to be tolerant of their lifestyle choices become the very monsters they claim to fear? David Zublick unseals the horrible truth in this special report!
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