Thinking About the LONG GAME with a HOLISTIC Approach to Health | w/Deepak Saini

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What has to happen in life for us to take responsibility for our health and make ourselves the priority? For most people, it is no longer being able to enjoy our standard lifestyle.
Today's guest knows that feeling all too well! Starting off our guest interviews for my podcast series CULTIVATED CHANGE is a classmate from the Primal Health Coach Institute, Deepak Saini!
Deepak Saini is a Performance Coach. He knows what it is like to have a stressful corporate job, raising a family, and trying to do the right things for his health. Eventually suffering from an autoimmune condition and injured back, these two health challenges ultimately became a turning point for him. He overcame those issues as well as his lifelong battle with obesity and brings a unique perspective to working with his clients. When this father of two is not spending time with his wife and little girls, he is researching and staying at the forefront of emerging and cutting-edge health research.
Deepak is also a speaker, course instructor, published writer, and actively working on becoming a Centenarian.
It's often the people that had success making a drastic transformation in their health that find a calling to empower others.
This conversation ranges all over covering
-Nutrition and finding the food that serves you
-Movement and Training
-Practical tips for maintaining robust health in today's world
-Critical importance of active recovery, mobility, and stability
-Clean eating and what that means to different people
-Truly resetting and getting to know your body
-Metabolic change
-Fighting inflammation
-Longevity
Show Notes:
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▶️Thinking About Impacting Others Through Coaching?
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Web: https://deepaksainihealth.com
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