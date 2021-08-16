TruNews - 8/16/21*

Aug 16, 2021"DR. MALONE: MRNA INVENTOR SAYS COVID VACCINE IS GLOBAL EXPERIMENT ON HUMANS"Courtesy of TruNewsToday on TruNews, Edward Szall and Lauren Witzke are back, and along with Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart, and Matt Skow look at the revelation from Dr. Robert Malone that the COVID vaccine is the largest experiment ever run-on humanity.TruNews also provides coverage of the response by President Biden to the events going on in Afghanistan.In our final segment, Lauren Witzke interviews Bernadine Bluntly who talks about rejecting feminism and the benefits of being a submissive wife.Rick Wiles, Edward Szall, Matt Skow, Lauren Witzke, Raymond Burkhart, Kerry Kinsey. Airdate (8/16/21)🔥THERE IS AN ALTERNATIVE TO WINDOWS AND IT’S CALLED LINUX🔥🔥IF YOU ARE USING WINDOWS 10 ON YOUR COMPUTER YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.🔥SWITCH TO LINUX NOW.🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥🔥IF YOU ARE USING MICROSOFT PRODUCTS YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.🔥BOYCOTT BILL GATES🔥🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS 10, 11 ETC🔥🔥I RECOMMEND LINUXMINT AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO WINDOWS🔥🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥TruNews is not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgeneTelegram: https://t.me/thedeadgenetoday*mirror