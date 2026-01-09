It’s astonishing how effortlessly Donald Trump lies.

He claimed that during the seizure of the Russian-flagged oil tanker Marinera, “Russian ships retreated very quickly” once the U.S. arrived. That’s a complete fabrication.

There were no Russian ships in the area. The only claims suggesting otherwise came from Western media. Reuters’ assertion that Russian vessels were present was later debunked by multiple Western outlets themselves, all confirming that no Russian ships were anywhere near the tanker.

Then comes the second, even more blatant lie: Trump said the oil was being unloaded.

It wasn’t. The tanker was empty. This is clearly visible in the photo released by U.S. European Command, and it’s backed up by multiple media reports stating the same.

Trump is operating inside a one-man propaganda bubble, spewing fiction for an audience of MAGA bootlickers who won’t question a word of it.



