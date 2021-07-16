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[French Audio] A paramedic question, if profession stops taking working what will happen ?
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50 views • July 16, 2021
en - A paramedic Asks a question, If the whole medical profession stops taking care of the people who will take care of them
fr - Un ambulancier pose une question, si toute la profession médicale cesse de s'occuper des personnes qui s'en occuperont
es - Un paramédico hace una pregunta, si toda la profesión médica deja de cuidar a las personas que los atenderán.
fr - Un ambulancier pose une question, si toute la profession médicale cesse de s'occuper des personnes qui s'en occuperont
es - Un paramédico hace una pregunta, si toda la profesión médica deja de cuidar a las personas que los atenderán.
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