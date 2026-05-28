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Detailed Explanation of BPC 157 and TB 500 | Wellness Is Life Podcast by Natalia Naila
DrChrisShade
DrChrisShade
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Natalia Naila: Let's start with one of your peptides that a lot of athletes these days are obsessed with, and that's BPC and TB500. What's actually happening inside the body when these two peptides work together?

Chris Shade, PhD: BPC 157 is part of a protein that's made in the stomach, so BPC stands for Body Protection Compound. It was found in 1993 by Professor Sikiric in Belgium. They're French and Belgians have found it, and they found first it's responsible for repairing the gut lining. We talk about leaky gut, where you break the barrier in the gut, and you get these inflammatory parts called endotoxin, out of the GI, winds up inflammation, and that's breaking down parts of the body. So, BPC, we know it fixes the gut lining, but when it gets into circulation, it's stimulating a healing and regenerative response in the connective tissues throughout the body, it does work some on the muscles, helps repair blood vessels, get blood flow in the heal areas, but then the TB 500 is called a fragment, it's a small part of a larger peptide called Thymosin Beta-4, they first found it in the thymus, and that's why they call it Thymosin Beta-4, but it turns out it's all through the body, and it's one of the peptides you make for a healing response in response to damage, and that's rebuilding more at a muscle side with a little bit into the ligament. The connective tissue includes everything, including what's called the extracellular matrix, it's the scaffolding to build all the cells, so the BPC is building the scaffolding, the connective, and the TB 500 is rebuilding a muscle tissue, both of them are bringing blood flow into an area.

05/24/2026 - Peptides Explained: The Masterclass on Cellular Healing, Gut Health & Longevity | Wellness Is Life Podcast by Natalia Naila https://youtu.be/gY93vwdE43g?si=2eD7IOspY8fuNVUc

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healthnewssciencehealingtruthmusclessupplementssportsliposomalchris shadepeptidesathletschristopher shade
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