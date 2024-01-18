No Way: Gallery Owner Exposes Joe Biden's Direct Role in His Son's Corruption

In this special report, we dive deep into the latest revelations surrounding President Joe Biden's alleged involvement in his son Hunter Biden's controversial art sales. Art dealer George Berges has provided testimony that challenges the White House's narrative, suggesting that not only did President Biden have a direct hand in the sales, but Hunter Biden also knew the identities of his art buyers, contradicting previous statements. This raises serious questions about ethics and transparency in the highest office of the land. Join us as Gary Franchi delves into the intricacies of this unfolding scandal, providing an in-depth analysis of what this means for the Biden family and the integrity of the Presidential office. Don't miss our explosive coverage on this issue of national concern.
