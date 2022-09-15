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Richard Freeman of Executive Intelligence Review, author of the article, “In the Footsteps of George III: Prince Charles Invented and Runs the ‘Green New Deal,’” outlines the role of Prince Charles in orchestrating the decades long push by the British Monarchy for global depopulation in the name of the environment. This video is featured on Gibraltar Messenger twice:
"PROFANE WICKED PRINCE CHARLES – your day is come" -
https://gibraltar-messenger.net/letters/profane-wicked-prince-charles-your-day-is-come/ and "Not in the Footsteps of The Lord" -
https://gibraltar-messenger.net/tony-farrell/not-in-the-footsteps-of-the-lord/
Mirrored https://www.bitchute.com/video/2b8qAaqabtSY/
Defending-Gibraltar_Truther_Forum