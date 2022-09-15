Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
In the Footsteps of George III - Prince Charles Invented and Runs the ‘Green New Deal
215 views
channel image
The Prisoner
Published 2 months ago |
Shop now

Richard Freeman of Executive Intelligence Review, author of the article, “In the Footsteps of George III: Prince Charles Invented and Runs the ‘Green New Deal,’” outlines the role of Prince Charles in orchestrating the decades long push by the British Monarchy for global depopulation in the name of the environment. This video is featured on Gibraltar Messenger twice:


"PROFANE WICKED PRINCE CHARLES – your day is come" -

https://gibraltar-messenger.net/letters/profane-wicked-prince-charles-your-day-is-come/ and "Not in the Footsteps of The Lord" -

https://gibraltar-messenger.net/tony-farrell/not-in-the-footsteps-of-the-lord/

Mirrored https://www.bitchute.com/video/2b8qAaqabtSY/

Defending-Gibraltar_Truther_Forum

Keywords
genocideroyal familycharleswefe ugenics

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket