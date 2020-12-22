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Phil Schneider - Assassinated After Disclosure (Jan 1996)
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485 views • December 22, 2020
Phil Schneider, one of three people to survive the 1979 fire fight between the large Greys , US intelligence and military at the Dulce, New Mexico underground base was found dead in January, 1996, due to what appears to be an execution style murder. He was found dead in his apartment with his own catheter wrapped several times around his neck. According to sources, it appeared that he repeatedly suffered torture before he was finally killed. Seven months prior to his death , Schneider did a lecture on a incredible incident he was involved in.
This brave man's final acts should not go unnoticed
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This brave man's final acts should not go unnoticed
Thank you for taking the time to research, using your own judgement and discernment regarding any news and information that is presented to you. Critical thinking is needed now, more than ever.
If you are reading this, just know that you're not alone. The sleeping giant, that is The People are waking up in masses around the world.
Stay safe. take care and know that you are the resistance.
Please share this information with everyone you know.
Visit Us at https://unshackledminds.com/
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