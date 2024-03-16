THE INVADERS - THE EXPERIMENT

In Pennsylvania, eminent astrophysicist Professor Curtis Lindstrom (Laurence Naismith) claims in the newspapers to have documentary proof that Earth is being secretly invaded. He is to reveal this proof at an upcoming conference. Unsure of Vincent's intentions, Lindstrom still takes his advice after avoiding one attempt on his life and goes into hiding, telling only his son Lloyd (Roddy McDowall) of his location. Lloyd, unfortunately, has been brainwashed by the aliens. Lindstrom is killed. Vincent finds Lindstrom's evidence, but is promptly captured, betrayed by Lloyd. Vincent is run through a brainwashing machine, but it does not do its job. Vincent struggles with Lloyd, preventing him from taking the pills that keep him under alien control. Lloyd wakes up, destroys the machine, and rescues Vincent, but is killed in the process.

