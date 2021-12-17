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Pentagon Eyes Planet-X Knowing It Will be the Greatest Battle - Giants Before & After Flood - Israeli News Live, 111921
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246 views • December 17, 2021
Pentagon Eyes Planet X Knowing It Will be the Greatest Battle Ever Fought and it will be a battle of Spiritual and Biblical Proportions.
Thank you to Steven Ben-Nun on YouTube at Israeli News Live for this video.
Please support, Steven Ben-Nun PO Box 156 Sunbright TN 37872
https://israelinewslive.org
https://www.empshield.com/
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My name is Cynthia and this channel is to provide access to share information and videos to more people. This video has an important message that I'm interested in knowing about or think others may find important or controversial. You are encouraged to do your own research, review the evidence, go to the original sources, comment and come to your own conclusions. Stand up for your rights, as a free American or you will lose those rights.
Thank you to Steven Ben-Nun on YouTube at Israeli News Live for this video.
Please support, Steven Ben-Nun PO Box 156 Sunbright TN 37872
https://israelinewslive.org
https://www.empshield.com/
INL50 Code saves additional 50 dollars
Patreon Channel
https://www.patreon.com/creator-home
My name is Cynthia and this channel is to provide access to share information and videos to more people. This video has an important message that I'm interested in knowing about or think others may find important or controversial. You are encouraged to do your own research, review the evidence, go to the original sources, comment and come to your own conclusions. Stand up for your rights, as a free American or you will lose those rights.
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