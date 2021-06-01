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** ONE-WORLD GOVERNMENT, ONE-WORLD TYRANNY ** Get United States OUT of the United Nations – Newman - 31/May/2021
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** Get US Out of Un to Crush Deep State Plans
- The New American, Alex Newman – 31/May/2021
- Article & Video: https://thenewamerican.com/get-us-out-of-un-to-crush-deep-state-plans/
-- Getting the United States out of the United Nations would represent a devastating blow to the Deep State and its diabolical agenda for a one-world government, explains Behind The Deep State host Alex Newman in this episode of the show. First Alex gives some background on the communists and occultists involved in setting up the UN. The goal was always to create a totalitarian global government, as its own founders and architects such as John Foster Dulles admitted. But there is legislation to get the United States OUT of the UN called the American Sovereignty Restoration Act that would set the Deep State back by decades.
** 3 ways transparency can help achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals
- Article: https://www.transparency-one.com/3-ways-transparency-can-help-achieve-un-sustainable-development-goals/
-- The United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, commonly known as the SDGs, are a set of 17 goals adopted by UN members states in 2015 to help create a safer, more sustainable, and prosperous planet. The SDGs, which compass 169 individual targets, form part of the UN’s 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and are meant to “stimulate action over the next fifteen years in areas of critical importance for humanity and the planet.”
Companies around the world have recognized the importance of the SDGs and the role that business plays in helping achieve them. In fact, many have incorporated the Goals into their CSR strategies as a framework for their own corporate sustainability and social responsibility goals.
- Cont'd --
** The REAL Deep State Revealed
- Video: https://choiceclips.whatfinger.com/2021/05/31/the-real-deep-state-revealed/
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