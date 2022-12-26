Weather snapshot - HOW and WHY our weather looks like it does

Cyclone blizzards, record breaking temperatures, 100-year floods, epic storms ... what is going on and, more importantly, WHY is this happening now?

Twenty years of research in Alaska helped develop the ability to use weather as a weapon... the dream-come-true for warmongers throughout history. Foolish scientists aided and abetted this in exchange for lucrative salaries... foolish children!

In this video, I show real time views of the manipulation. I also include a quick view of a search at my Bitterroot Bugle website for the many essays with supporting links of the HAARP activities. https://www.bitterrootbugle.com/?s=HAARP