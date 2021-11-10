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The Grand Finalie. Part 3. Boats, water, perfect weather, and an interesting discussion of our economy and where we are headed.
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120 views • November 10, 2021
Watching this video makes me want to move back. I had it made in the shade living there. Why did I leave ? A divorce that almost killed me. So I moved to Costa Rica and later on to Medellin, Colombia. Where I live now with my son, Jeffrey. Shown in the thumbnail pic. We were on our Cabo in Avalon , Catalina.
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