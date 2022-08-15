The Vaccine Paradigm Is Collapsing; ‘Covid’ Has Raised The Alarm For Parents

The Vaccine Paradigm Is Collapsing; ‘Covid’ has raised the alarm bells for parents now questioning ALL vaccines





Ted Kunz, Vaccine Choice Canada;

The best thing that could have happened to Vaccine Choice Canada was ‘Covid’





For 38 years we had little chance to impact the public speaking only to parents of vaccine injured children





What covid has done is raise the alarm bells across society that our vaccine paradigm is seriously flawed, the safety is not there

And now people are questioning





1.) Children have a 99.997% chance of a complete recovery.

2.) Shots are still experimental.

3.) They don't stop infection or transmission.

4.) The New York State Department of Health determined that after two doses, the effectiveness was 12%.

5.) The booster trials never looked at efficacy.

6.) The CDC has already acknowledged that kids who have gotten the shot are more likely to get infected with COVID than kids who have never gotten the shot.

7.) Kids who get the shot are more prone to pericarditis, myocarditis, and hepatitis.

8.) Pfizer's data shows that you have a 107 times greater chance of death from the shot than you do from getting infected.





Dr. Peterson Pierre: "It's time to say no. The future of the next generation rests with us."





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