Our Lady's Message to Luz de Maria for August 13, 2023

Quo Vadis

Aug 15, 2023

Beloved children of My Immaculate Heart, I bless you, I love you, you are My children.

I COME AGAIN BEFORE EACH ONE, BEFORE HUMANITY, TO GIVE YOU THE HONEY OF MY MOTHER LOVE.

I COME TO GUIDE YOU TO MY DIVINE SON.

I COME TO AWAKEN YOU FROM THE SLEEP WITH WHICH YOU LOOK AT EVERYTHING THAT HAPPENS, KNOWING THAT THE AXIS OF SPIRITUAL LIFE IS MY DIVINE SON AND WITHOUT MY DIVINE SON YOU ARE NOTHING, AND YOU KNOW it.

I call you to take the initiative as children of My Divine Son so that you pray in unity, in faith and in abandonment to the Will of the Father.

Humanity, dominated by what reaches the unconscious, finds itself defeated by a system that has one goal: power over moral values ​​to undermine every human creature.

From aberration to aberration, from sacrilege to sacrilege, from fall to fall, humanity is getting closer to living its own purification.

In the midst of diseases, of new provisions to move from one country to another, in continuous conflicts and attacks between countries, the war takes weight and explodes.

Pray My children, pray, the war is seen as far away and it is not far away.

Pray My children, pray for France; pray for Africa, it is necessary!

Pray My children, pray for the Middle East, prayer is necessary.

Pray My children, pray for humanity.

Beloved of My Immaculate Heart, the Third War occurs due to the rebellion, the lack of conversion of humanity and the rejection of My Divine Son.

Have the certainty that you are in the final stretch of the fulfillment of My Prophecies.

Without waiting, without delay, convert now!

My children.

Darkness is covering the Earth, turning off minds, hardening hearts, raising voices against My Divine Son, dividing family members and moving them away from God.

The darkness, it is the darkness of the Devil, it reached some of My children first, it took them, I frozen their feelings, it emptied their love and it invaded them with interests of all kinds.

MY BELOVED ANGEL OF PEACE COMES TO HELP THOSE who ASK HIM TO KNOCK DOWN THE DEVIL, to get him out of human creatures who live with a heart of stone flooded by materialistic interests and alien to living according to the Will of My Divine Son .

That spiritual darkness that advances along with misguidance, deceit, and echoes in the creatures that lack God.

Ask in prayer for the arrival of the beloved Angel of Peace.

Ask in prayer for you Faithful Remnant.

REPENT, Reconcile, PRAY!

I bless you with My Love.

CONVERSION MY CHILDREN, CONVERSION!

Mother Mary.





FROM LUZ DE MARÍA:

Brothers and Sisters:

Our Blessed Mother calls us to open our minds and thoughts so that we do not fall into the darkness of those who, filled with worldly interests, leave God in second place.

Our life is Christ, His is our will, and with that security we walk so that worldly interests do not overcome the Divine Will.

Knowing that we are God's creatures, the first one we must glorify is God, to bear witness to His Love.

Our Mother insists on conversion because the moment is pressing.

There are many who do not even seeing believe and Our Mother alerts us again about the danger in which we are as humanity, before the feared third world war.

He calls us to pray, because prayer achieves what words cannot achieve, even if they are of great wisdom. He calls us to pray because perhaps that is what the humble and simple of heart know how to do.

Responding to the call of Our Mother:

Blessed Mother, you look at us from above;

and looking at the ingratitude of these Your children,

do not give up and call as many times as necessary.

Mother, Treasure of heaven, light of humanity,

give me the strength to get up when I fall in my way;

You know that deep inside me,

I do not want to separate you from me.

I beg you Merciful Mother,

teach me to live, discovering that the important thing

is to live in the likeness of Your Divine Son;

without fearing tomorrow,

because in that tomorrow you will be by my side.

You fill me with a new rebirth,

with a new opportunity to be better.

Teach me to be humble so that Your Son will recognize me.

Give me Your light Mother, that illuminates how much you touch,

I do not want to shine before the world,

but I want Your light to give me the wisdom to love my fellow men;

and know how to forgive just like you.





Bless me, Mother, to continue living,

and by Your Hand lead me to Jesus.

Amen.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NsLPpuS-HBQ