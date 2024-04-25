Create New Account
'Grossly Unfair': Michael Avenatti speaks from Prison on Trump's criminal trial | Hannity
Published a day ago

Sean Hannity  |  'Grossly Unfair': Michael Avenatti speaks out on Trump's criminal trial from Prison.  Suspended attorney Michael Avenatti joins 'Hannity' from prison to speak out on onetime foil Donald Trump's criminal case. 

