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BASES2014 Mary Rodwell Part 1
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56 views • January 13, 2022
Mary Rodwell, presents 'The Awakening of the New Human', She is a native of England, left for Australia decades ago, and pioneered abductee research globally from there She comes to the UK and the northern hemisphere every couple of years.. She has published many books, and founder of ACERN and later the 'FREE', of the Edgar Mitchell Foundation for Research Into Extraterrestrial and Extraordinary Encounters.
This is part 1 of her keynote speech for the Bases Project's first international conference
This is part 1 of her keynote speech for the Bases Project's first international conference
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