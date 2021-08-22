Stockholm Syndrome Inc.

Do you ever ask yourself how many times have you been recycled here and for how long have you being marinating in this reality?

How much we got used to being exploited, coerced and above all indoctrinated to fear, “love” and revere our captors?



Is this why world's religions hold so much spell over so many people? Is this why so many people be-lie-ve and stand for the govern-ment. I think so.

And what if there a far more of the NPCs than we are ready to admit to? Say 1000:1 or much more than that.



So far my experience and intuition tell me that it is so.

I might be wrong but this is something to consider once we realize what are the possible consequences of such disproportion.

Their main role is to incessantly indoctrinate and pressurize us to give into their coercive collective and to NEVER give up our Stockholm Syndrome addiction to this sugar coated cesspool reality.



Physical coercion being always on the table they are constantly guilt tripping us to follow their rules or else. This is precisely how they get what they want from those who succumbed to the Syndrome.



Another unhappy customer but customer nonetheless.

The Loosh Spice Must Flow.

We are all addicted to this reality captivated by its beauty and variety. Despite the pain and suffering which are unavoidable part of it we always find a ways to rationalize them. This is how totally hopelessly programmed we are through lifetimes of abuse to keep accepting this vicious cycle.



Would you still accept it if you suddenly realized that Sovereign Selfaware Beings possess abilities to create realities of their own choosing and bow down to no one.



Not only do not comply but know well who your real enemy is. Dig deeper.



For the naysayers, I do hear you I could be accusing deeply asleep Selfaware Beings of being which they are not. I was asleep once too, probably most of us were.



Even so, everyone needs to choose where to draw the line. I will not let anyone run my life anymore whether NPC or not. I am done with the coercive collectives.