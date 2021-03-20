© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
3/20/2021 -- Large M7.2 (M7.0) Earthquake strikes coast of Japan -- Felt across region
Follow
2
Share
Report
130 views • March 20, 2021
A large M7.2 earthquake has struck along the shores of Northeast / Central Eastern Japan. No large tsunami warnings have been issued (yet). Check https://tsunami.gov for more information as well as the National Data Buoy Center https://www.ndbc.noaa.gov/
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.