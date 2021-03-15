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Watch: Fauci Admits Covid Shot is New Technology Being Tested on Humans – SWEATING BULLETS [VIDEO]
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201 views • March 15, 2021
Fauci grilled more by Mexican comedian than entire mainstream media.
The Covid-19 mRNA vaccine is an experimental technology that has never been used on humans in the past, Dr. Anthony Fauci admitted in a recent interview.
Speaking to Mexican comedian Eugenio Derbez, Fauci was grilled about why the vaccines were fast-tracked by the FDA, and how we can be sure they’re safe from long-term effects.
The Covid-19 mRNA vaccine is an experimental technology that has never been used on humans in the past, Dr. Anthony Fauci admitted in a recent interview.
Speaking to Mexican comedian Eugenio Derbez, Fauci was grilled about why the vaccines were fast-tracked by the FDA, and how we can be sure they’re safe from long-term effects.
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