© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Szok i trwoga. Masowe procesy manipulacji.
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
1700 views • November 04, 2020
Oto wywiad z Alanem Wattem. Alan jest pisarzem, dziennikarzem radiowym oraz wnikliwym analitykiem strategii nowego porządku światowego. Wywiad ten jest lekcją dokumentującą masowe zmiany cywilizacyjne ostatniego stulecia oraz procesy i ludzi za nimi stojących. Budowanie Nowego Porządku Świata jest złożonym procesem angażującym tysiące instytucji, fundacji i niezależnych grup badawczych. Alan Watt pokazuje kto, kiedy i dlaczego zmienił drastycznie kulturę świata zachodniego opisując wnikliwie techniki stojące za tymi zmianami.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.