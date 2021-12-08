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Capture of Indian Air Force Fighter Pilot Abhinandan in 2019
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60 views • December 08, 2021
The capture of the Indian Air Force fighter pilot in Pakistani territory, when he had to eject from his MiG-21 after destroying a Pakistani F-16 during a dogfight when Pakistan had launched a retaliatory air operation in response to Indian strike at terrorist camps.
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