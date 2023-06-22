Create New Account
Missing Titanic submarine, Vegas aliens, & more INSANE news
High Hopes
Published 15 hours ago

Glenn Beck


June 22, 2023


Glenn and Stu recap several stories that seem too INSANE to be true, starting with the tragic situation regarding the OceanGate submarine which went missing during a trip two miles down to the Titanic wreckage. The idea was 'nuts from day one,' the guys say, especially considering the weak mechanical parts the submarine used to function. Plus, Glenn details an interesting new Toronto restaurant, and for some reason, he's not THAT surprised about potential aliens landing in one Las Vegas backyard…


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HMZd67MokdE

