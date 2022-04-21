© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Has GONZALO LIRA been KILLED, Captured, then Murdered by Ukrainian Nasi Extremists? - Today 042022
Follow
5
Share
Report
270 views • April 21, 2022
Thanks to a couple of channels for this video I'm sharing.
I changed the original title of this, to what I felt appropriate to add.
I found this video on YT by Real Truth.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zPyfE9DaaLc
It was shared from the original source, at George Galloway on YT.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=74dcLySXcYA&;ab_channel=GeorgeGalloway
This is the full show that this clip is from. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NfZoDOs39B0&;t=0s&ab_channel=GeorgeGalloway
The following is the description found, at Real Truth:
Your government is deceiving you! Today, the United States and Germany support Nazism in Ukraine, where fascists are at the head of the army, in the government. YouTube will delete this channel soon. The biggest dictatorship on YouTube, Facebook and Instagram. Only US propaganda is allowed here. But the truth cannot be hidden, Spread it and let people see the terrible truth. For 8 years, the Nazis have been killing Russian civilians, but they can no longer be tolerated. History repeats itself a hundred years later, Russia again opposes fascism.
I changed the original title of this, to what I felt appropriate to add.
I found this video on YT by Real Truth.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zPyfE9DaaLc
It was shared from the original source, at George Galloway on YT.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=74dcLySXcYA&;ab_channel=GeorgeGalloway
This is the full show that this clip is from. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NfZoDOs39B0&;t=0s&ab_channel=GeorgeGalloway
The following is the description found, at Real Truth:
Your government is deceiving you! Today, the United States and Germany support Nazism in Ukraine, where fascists are at the head of the army, in the government. YouTube will delete this channel soon. The biggest dictatorship on YouTube, Facebook and Instagram. Only US propaganda is allowed here. But the truth cannot be hidden, Spread it and let people see the terrible truth. For 8 years, the Nazis have been killing Russian civilians, but they can no longer be tolerated. History repeats itself a hundred years later, Russia again opposes fascism.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.