Kids & “Covid” Why Are They Immune? Mom Finds Connection Between Thymus Gland and Spike Protein

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Sarah Sudgen tells all on this Wednesday’s new episode of The Stew Peters Show!
According to Sudgen, the Thymus Gland is behind the speedy recovery of children exposed to COVID-19!
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