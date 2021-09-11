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FAKE AS FAKE NEWS - SENATOR ELIZABETH WARREN SMUG DECEITFUL DEMOCRAT CABAL LOSER
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111 views • September 11, 2021
FAKE AS FAKE NEWS - SENATOR ELIZABETH WARREN SMUG DECEITFUL DEMOCRAT CABAL LOSER - THE TRUTH BEHIND CREDIT CARD COMPANIES WHILE STANDING WITH 99% OF PROFESSORS AND SENATORS WHO DO NOTHING FOR THE PEOPLE WHILE PLAYING THE GAME OF MANIPULATED EDUCATION AND POLITICS
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