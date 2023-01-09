Death Spin - Sudden Death By: #Shiloh_ZemahBenYishai

15th Tevet, 5783

January 8, 2023





Shalom everyone,





Thank you for visiting my Channel.





The world is experiencing another phenomenon of people spinning a circle - falling and then dying to coin the proper phrase "Sudden Death Syndrome."





This started and could be associated with the Vax.





In this video you will see a short clip on how the Vax can change your DNA. Some that have taken the COVID- Jab. It's very possible that it altered your DNA to a Satanic DNA and now the last dance with the Angel of Death for Satan to claim your soul.





This video is Called: Death Spin - Sudden Death - The Death Angel & Satan Claim Your Soul Bible Code.





This is,

#Shiloh_ZemahBenYishai "Sammy"





Rabbis For Anusim https://www.facebook.com/Rabbis-For-Anusim-597118940346572/ GETTR- Rabbis For Anusim https://gettr.com/user/rabbisforanusim Twitter https://twitter.com/samuelsaldana GETTR - Zemah ben Yishai https://gettr.com/user/zemahbenyishai AnonUp.com https://anonup.com/@ZemahBenYishai Parler https://parler.com/ZemahBenYishai Rumble https://rumble.com/c/c-1343184 Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/zemahbenyishai WeGo.Social https://wego.social/ZemahBenYishai

